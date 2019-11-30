UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:23 PM

Dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.Foggy conditions likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning time.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.Foggy conditions likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning time.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:Islamabad and Murree five degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi sixteen, Peshawar six, Quetta one, Gilgit two and Muzaffarabad four centigrade.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Quetta Punjab Murree Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat performs Umrah

6 minutes ago

Vivo Expands Y-Series Portfolio: Launches Y19 With ..

31 minutes ago

Loss over billion dollars to Kashmir's fragile eco ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysian deputy FM calls on Foreign Minister Qure ..

3 minutes ago

Jordanian princess meets Qureshi; lauds government ..

3 minutes ago

ANF seizes over 4 kilogram heroin from passengers ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.