Dry weather expected in most parts of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.Foggy conditions likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning time.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.Foggy conditions likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning time.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:Islamabad and Murree five degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi sixteen, Peshawar six, Quetta one, Gilgit two and Muzaffarabad four centigrade.