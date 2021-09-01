UrduPoint.com

Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts Of KP: Met

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:49 PM

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of KP: Met

Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain with thunderstorm and strong winds are expected at a few places in Malakand, Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Lower and Upper Dir, Bunner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Bannu, Orakzai and Kurram districts, says the regional meteorological center in its daily morning report on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy prevailed in most parts of the Province while rain with thunderstorms and strong winds occurred at a few places in Malakand, Peshawar and Kohat divisions.

Rain recorded in parachinar 15 mm, Kalam 09 mm, Upper Dir 08 mm, Cherat 04 mm, Drosh 03 mm and Kohat 02 mm.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Abbottabad Swat Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Chitral Dir Kohistan Malakand Shangla

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intercepti ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intercepting contents of telephone calls

9 minutes ago
 Malaysia's August manufacturing PMI rises to 43.4

Malaysia's August manufacturing PMI rises to 43.4

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad police arrange refresher course for inve ..

Islamabad police arrange refresher course for investigation officers

5 minutes ago
 13,203 complaints pertaining to revenue matters ad ..

13,203 complaints pertaining to revenue matters addressed in 11 open courts

5 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi signs Election Ordinance (T ..

President Dr Arif Alvi signs Election Ordinance (Third Amendment) 2021, approves ..

5 minutes ago
 Chengdu to host 16th EUB-China Fair in mid-Septemb ..

Chengdu to host 16th EUB-China Fair in mid-September

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.