Dry weather to prevail in most parts of KP: Met

Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar has forecast dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 )

However, rain with thunderstorm and strong winds are expected at a few places in Malakand, Chitral, Swat, Shangla, Lower and Upper Dir, Bunner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Bannu, Orakzai and Kurram districts, says the regional meteorological center in its daily morning report on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy prevailed in most parts of the Province while rain with thunderstorms and strong winds occurred at a few places in Malakand, Peshawar and Kohat divisions.

Rain recorded in parachinar 15 mm, Kalam 09 mm, Upper Dir 08 mm, Cherat 04 mm, Drosh 03 mm and Kohat 02 mm.