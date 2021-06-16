Dust thundershower forecast

The MET office on Wednesday forecast dust-thundershower in south Punjab, northeast Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The MET office on Wednesday forecast dust-thundershower in south Punjab, northeast Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours.

Whereas chances of rain with hailstorm also expected in Federal capital during the period.

Seasonal low lies over northwest of Balochistan and its adjoining areas would persist.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in lower and central parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Punjab: Multan (City 10), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 08), Rahim Yar Khan, Attock 05, Islamabad (Airport 11, Saidpur 04, Zero Point, Golra 01), Khanpur 03, Murree 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 25 , Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dopatta 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 24, Balakot16, Malam Jabba 07, Saidu Sharif 03, Balochistan: Barkhan 14, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote, Hunza 03 and Babusar 02.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C)*: Turbat, Sibbi 48 and Dadu 43.