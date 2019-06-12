UrduPoint.com
Early Morning Rain Brings Mercury Down

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:08 PM

Early morning rain brings mercury down

Rain coupled with gusty winds in the wee hours of Wednesday provided a respite to Lahorites from scorching heat in daytime

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Rain coupled with gusty winds in the wee hours of Wednesday provided a respite to Lahorites from scorching heat in daytime.

Owing to impact of rain and winds, maximum temperature in the city was recorded as 39 degree celsius.

The Met department said that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country which was likely to continue in next 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm) during last 24 hours: Joharabad 12, M.B.Din 11, Murree 10, Rawalpindi 08, Sialkot (Cantt 04, Ap 01), Sargodha 04, Lahore (City 03, AP 02), Jhelum 03, Gujrat 02, Gujranwala, Narowal and Chakwal 01.

