Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

The city witnessed hot, humid and partly cloudy weather on Monday after an early morning rain, while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :The city witnessed hot, humid and partly cloudy weather on Monday after an early morning rain, while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rainfall in various city localities was recorded in early hours. Farrukhabad recorded 18 mm rain, Gulberg 16 mm, Walled city 15 mm, Paniwala Talab 09 mm, Airport 07 mm, Johar Town 06 mm, Lakshmi Chowk, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Samanabad 04 mm, Iqbal Town 03 mm and Qurtaba Chowk 01 mm.

MET officials said a westerly wave was also present over upper & western parts of the country while a low pressure area (LPA) was likely to move over South Sindh during next 24 hours.

They predicted that rain-wind/thundershower was expected in lower Sindh, Northeast Balochistan, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Kashmir while heavy falls were expected at isolated places in lower Sindh during the forecast period.

Rainfall was also recorded in several other cities including Tharparker, Kaloi, Diplo, Islamkot, Chachro, Badin, Chhor, Bacha Khan, Bannu, Peshawar, Dir, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Sargodha, Narowal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Noorpur Thal, Murree, Sahiwal, Khuzdar and Bagrote.

Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 42�C while in Lahore it was 33.5�C and minimum was 23.7�C.

