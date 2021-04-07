UrduPoint.com
Karachi Likely To Experience Hot, Dry Weather On Thursday

2021-04-07

Karachi likely to experience hot, dry weather on Thursday

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast hot and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 24 to 26 and 36 to 38 degree centigrade, respectively with 50 to 60 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over the province during the next 24 hours.

