Mainly Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:06 PM

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours

However cloudy weather conditions with rain-thunderstorm (light snowfall over high mountainous areas) expected at a few places in Gilgit Baltistan, the MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas. However rain and thunderstorm occurred in Chitral 05mm during last 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures recorded in Kalam 1�C , Rawalakot and Bagrote 04�C.

