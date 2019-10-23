Mainly dry weather expected in most parts

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However cloudy weather conditions with rain-thunderstorm (light snowfall over high mountainous areas) expected at a few places in Gilgit Baltistan, the MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas. However rain and thunderstorm occurred in Chitral 05mm during last 24 hours.

Minimum temperatures recorded in Kalam 1�C , Rawalakot and Bagrote 04�C.

