Mainly dry weather forecast in most parts of country 21 Feb 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts during next 24 hours.

According to National Weather Forecasting Center here on Friday, rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during last 24 hour.

Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded in Narowal 09, Mangla 08, Sialkot (A.P 07, City 06), Gujrat 05, Jhelum 04, Rawalpindi (Chaklala), Sargodha 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (A.P 08, City 04), Saidusharif 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 03 and Muzaffarabad 02.

The lowest minimum temperatures (C) were recorded at Skardu, Astore, Kalam -05C, Gupis -04C, Parachinar -03C, Hunza -02C, Bagrote and Malamjabba -01C.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.