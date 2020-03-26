UrduPoint.com
Met Office Forecast Rain,wind On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:25 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast rain wind-thunderstorm for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, east Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Friday

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The synoptic situation revealed that a westerly wave was still affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to affect till 48 hours.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Paktunkhawa: Kalam 20, Dir ( Upper 15, Lower 02), Mirkhani 13, Malamjabba, Bannu 11, Pattan 09, Parachinar 08, Chitral, Chirat 07, Peshawar (AP 05, City 02), Saidusharif 03, Kakul, Balakot 02, Punjab: Bahawalnagar 09, Chakwal 05, Joharabad 03, Islamabad (Golra 08, Saidpur, Zeropoint 02, Bokra 01), Mandi Bahauddin, Faislabad 01, Rawalpindi (Shamshabad 01), Kashmir: Rawalakot 05, Bandiabbaspur 04, Garhidupatta 02, Sindh: Mithi 03 Balochistan: Zhob 03.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded in Kalam was-01 C.

