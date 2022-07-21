UrduPoint.com

More Rain, Wind Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Published July 21, 2022

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about more monsoon torrential rains.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2022) Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and northeastern Balochistan during the next twleve hours.

Scattered heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Lahore received heavy rain on Thursday morning. Low lying areas inundated into water.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Quetta twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-three, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar thirty, Gilgit nineteen, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-six degree centigrade. According to met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower (few heavy falls) is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Anantnag twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh fourteen, Pulwama and Baramula twenty-one, and Shopian twenty-two degree centigrade.

Meanwhile, The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about more monsoon torrential rains in different parts of the province.

In a letter sent to all the Deputy Commissioners of the province have been directed to ensure precautionary measures to avert any human and property losses.

The rain can cause urban, flash and ravine flooding.

It also directed the District Administrations to keep strong vigilance on the rivers and nullahs in their respective jurisdictions.

The PDMA control room is fully functional round the clock and can be contacted on 1700 in case of any emergency.

