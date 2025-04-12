More Than Usual Rains Expected During Pakistan Monsoon Season 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2025 | 01:14 PM
Karachi expected to see a temperature rise today, heatwave likely to hit most parts of Sindh
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12nd, 2025) More than usual rains are expected in Pakistan during Pakistan Monsoon season 2025, the international weather apps predicted on Saturday.
Pakistan Meteorological department spokesperson Anjum Nazir said that the temperatures across the country are expected to remain above normal from April to June while rainfall during this period will likely be around average.
The rainfall from April to June contributes about 19% to the country’s water reserves.
Additionally, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to receive below-average rainfall during this period. This past winter, Pakistan experienced 61% less rainfall than normal, and snowfall was also 50% below average.
The spokesperson noted that water levels in dams across the country are already below dead level, and moderate drought has been declared in most parts of Sindh.
Heatwave likely to hit Karachi, Sindh today
There is a rise in temperature in Karachi due to which heatwave threat is expected in the city and other most parts of Sindh. Karachi has very little unpaved land, making water harvesting essential. Due to the city’s concrete landscape, rainwater does not seep underground but instead flows into the sea.
He further stated that in areas of Karachi where unpaved land still exists, wells should be built to help raise the groundwater level. International weather apps are forecasting increased rainfall in Pakistan, but an accurate monsoon forecast can only be made by late May or early June.
