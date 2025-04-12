Open Menu

More Than Usual Rains Expected During Pakistan Monsoon Season 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2025 | 01:14 PM

More than usual rains expected during Pakistan Monsoon season 2025

Karachi expected to see a temperature rise today, heatwave likely to hit most parts of Sindh

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12nd, 2025) More than usual rains are expected in Pakistan during Pakistan Monsoon season 2025, the international weather apps predicted on Saturday.

Pakistan Meteorological department spokesperson Anjum Nazir said that the temperatures across the country are expected to remain above normal from April to June while rainfall during this period will likely be around average.

The rainfall from April to June contributes about 19% to the country’s water reserves.

Additionally, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to receive below-average rainfall during this period. This past winter, Pakistan experienced 61% less rainfall than normal, and snowfall was also 50% below average.

The spokesperson noted that water levels in dams across the country are already below dead level, and moderate drought has been declared in most parts of Sindh.

Heatwave likely to hit Karachi, Sindh today

There is a rise in temperature in Karachi due to which heatwave threat is expected in the city and other most parts of Sindh. Karachi has very little unpaved land, making water harvesting essential. Due to the city’s concrete landscape, rainwater does not seep underground but instead flows into the sea.

He further stated that in areas of Karachi where unpaved land still exists, wells should be built to help raise the groundwater level. International weather apps are forecasting increased rainfall in Pakistan, but an accurate monsoon forecast can only be made by late May or early June.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Dead Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Drought April May June From Rains

Recent Stories

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

5 minutes ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

2 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

2 hours ago
 Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied te ..

Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Frie ..

Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 confer ..

Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

3 hours ago
 Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

3 hours ago
 Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors ..

Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries

3 hours ago
 UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bri ..

UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to hos ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Weather