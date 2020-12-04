Partly cloudy, cold and dry weather predicted for KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center, Peshawar on Friday predicted that mainly partly cloudy, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather with chances of some rain and snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar and Kurram districts.

On Friday the weather remained mainly partly cloudy, cold and dry in most parts of the province.

However cloudy weather with minimal rain and snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar and Kurram districts.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded in the province was -7�C in Parachinar.