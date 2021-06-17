Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in the city

The local Met office on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34.7 degrees centigrade and 24.8 degrees centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 73 percent at 8 am and 51 percent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise at 05:11 am and set at 19:19 pm tomorrow.