UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In The City

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:37 PM

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in the city

The local Met office on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 34.7 degrees centigrade and 24.8 degrees centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 73 percent at 8 am and 51 percent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise at 05:11 am and set at 19:19 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Swedish Prime Minister Facing Vote of No Confidenc ..

3 minutes ago

Govt spending Rs 180m on beautification of bazaars ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab University, Uzbek university to fortify aca ..

3 minutes ago

Suspended SHO tenders apology to member KP Assembl ..

3 minutes ago

Govt striving hard to ensure maximum development i ..

6 minutes ago

Sharif family minted money by illegal means in its ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.