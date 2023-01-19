UrduPoint.com

PDMA Issues Rain, Snowfall Alert

Published January 19, 2023

PDMA issues rain, snowfall alert

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued alert in the wake of possible rain in different areas while snowfall in Murree during the next couple of days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued alert in the wake of possible rain in different areas while snowfall in Murree during the next couple of days.

DG, PDMA Faisal Farid has said that rain with strong winds is expected in Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh from January 21 to 24. He said that Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib are also likely to experience intermittent rain with strong winds. He said that at the same time hailstorm is also expected at some places.

Meanwhile, there is a chance of snowfall in Murree which may cause road closure and vehicular traffic disruption.

He said that tourists and travelers should be careful and avoid unnecessary travel.

Significant drop in temperature is expected due to rain however he added the rain will be beneficial for the crops.

He said that PDMA has issued instructions to all concerned agencies to be on alert and advised the citizens to call PDMA's helpline line 1129 for help in emergency situation.

