Rain expected in city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Met department has forecast rain/thunderstorm in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, rain/thunderstorm is expected in various districts of Punjab while heavy falls are also expected in Rawalpindi, Gujarnawala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over western and upper parts and likely to affect most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 20 degrees celsius in the city.