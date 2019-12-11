UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Expected In City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:56 PM

Rain expected in city Lahore

The Met department has forecast rain/thunderstorm in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Met department has forecast rain/thunderstorm in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, rain/thunderstorm is expected in various districts of Punjab while heavy falls are also expected in Rawalpindi, Gujarnawala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over western and upper parts and likely to affect most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 20 degrees celsius in the city.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Gujrat Rawalpindi Sialkot Narowal

Recent Stories

Punjab Law Minister says strict action would be ta ..

7 minutes ago

PIC clash: Police take 20 lawyers into custody

18 minutes ago

Aslam Iqbal, Asif Mehmood visit Samanabad

1 second ago

Supreme Court reserves verdict on election matter ..

3 seconds ago

Cloudy weather forecast for city and its suburb ar ..

6 seconds ago

Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.