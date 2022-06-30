UrduPoint.com

Rain Forecast For City

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Rain forecast for city

The Provincial Meteorological department has predicted a new spell of monsoon rains with winds and thundershowers during the next couple of days as a westerly wave is present in upper parts of the country

According to it, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in the provincial capital and other parts of the province including Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to it, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in the provincial capital and other parts of the province including Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Humid and Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It is also predicted that the new spell of rains would decrease the mercury down, maximum 32 to degree Celsius and minimum 26, providing relief to the people from hot and humid weather conditions.

According to a synoptic situation, monsoon currents are approaching eastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next 24 hours.

More Stories From Weather

