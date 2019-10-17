UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast In City Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:58 PM

Rain forecast in city Lahore

The Met department has forecast rain at scattered places in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Met department has forecast rain at scattered places in the city and other parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to Met office, rain wind-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions.

on Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees celsius in the city.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the province. However rain/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Murree.

Rainfall (mm): Chakwal 08, Rawalpindi (Chaklala A/P 02) and Murree 02.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Saturday.

