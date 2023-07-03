Open Menu

Rain, Gusty Winds Turns Weather Pleasant, More Likely

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023

The weather underwent a sudden change in the provincial capital on Monday evening as rain lashed with strong gusty winds

The weather underwent a sudden change in the provincial capital on Monday evening as rain lashed with strong gusty winds.

Light to moderate rain broke the intensity of hot and humid weather, as the citizens experienced 39 degree Celsius temperature with more than 60 percent humidity level on afternoon.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department, the rain caused by the westerly wave approached the central Punjab and is likely to create more showers in coming days.

Jail Road received highest rainfall which was recorded 26 millimeter while Pani Wala Talab, Qartaba Chowk and Laxmi Chowk poured with 19, 18 and 17 millimeter respectively.

City district government machinery remained active during and after the rain.

Rain inundated low-lying areas, disturbing power supply and commuters faced difficulty in travelling on roads as there were small and big puddles everywhere.

"Rain/wind-thundershower (with few heavy falls/ hailstorm) is expected in Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from Tuesday to Saturday with occasional gaps", said a weather report.

Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara from Wednesday to Saturday.

