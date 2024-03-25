Rain Likely In KP, GB, Kashmir
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
While rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during night.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mithi, Chhor 40C, Lasbela 39, Mirpurkhas, Tando jam, Thatta and Turbat 38C.
