Rains, Snow Forecasted In Kashmir From March 27
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 10:18 PM
The Srinagar-based Meteorological Department predicted widespread light to moderate rains and snow on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir State - IIOJK and AJK starting from March 27
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Srinagar-based Meteorological Department predicted widespread light to moderate rains and snow on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir State - IIOJK and AJK starting from March 27.
According to the Met department, mainly dry weather with the possibility of very light rain and thunderstorms at one or two places are expected over the next 24 hours.
On March 29, partly cloudy weather with light rains or snow at isolated places in either side of Jammu & Kashmir state is forecasted.
From March 30-31, partly to generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain/snow on upper reaches is expected at a few places on both sides of the LoC.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Pak women to meet Indian counterparts in Asia Cup on July 21
4 killed in different incidents
40 kanal, 13 marla state land retrieved
PM announces significant incentives for highest tax payers
Venezuela's Maduro chooses poll rivals, says Opposition leader
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan presides over fir ..
CDA reconstitutes inspection team to ensure transparency in Islamabad Housing Sc ..
Six outlaws arrested, drugs recovered
Port blocked by Baltimore bridge collapse is key hub for US shipping
Environmental sample of Hyderabad tested positive with poliovirus
CSCEC Chairman calls on Punjab CM
India has turned IIOJK into open prison: Shabbir Shah
More Stories From Weather
-
Rain with wind/thunderstorm forecast2 hours ago
-
Rain likely in KP, GB, Kashmir23 hours ago
-
Rain likely at isolated places in KP, central Punjab, northern Balochistan4 days ago
-
Weather to be dry at day time;cloudy in evening:PMD7 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city7 days ago
-
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD8 days ago
-
Mainly dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD11 days ago
-
Dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD12 days ago
-
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills likely at various parts of country: PMD14 days ago
-
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country:PMD15 days ago
-
Drizzle in city, more rain with few heavy falls likely15 days ago
-
Series of rains, strong winds, snowfall expected from Mar 1018 days ago