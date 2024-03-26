Open Menu

Rains, Snow Forecasted In Kashmir From March 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 10:18 PM

The Srinagar-based Meteorological Department predicted widespread light to moderate rains and snow on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir State - IIOJK and AJK starting from March 27

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Srinagar-based Meteorological Department predicted widespread light to moderate rains and snow on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir State - IIOJK and AJK starting from March 27.

According to the Met department, mainly dry weather with the possibility of very light rain and thunderstorms at one or two places are expected over the next 24 hours.

On March 29, partly cloudy weather with light rains or snow at isolated places in either side of Jammu & Kashmir state is forecasted.

From March 30-31, partly to generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain/snow on upper reaches is expected at a few places on both sides of the LoC.

