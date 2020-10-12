Weather experts predicts dry weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Experts predicted dry weather to prevail during current week in the province including provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Experts predicted dry weather to prevail during current week in the province including provincial capital.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 35 and 21 degrees centigrade respectively on Monday.

The weather experts while talking to APP said that a shallow westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to prevail during next 48 hours.

They added that dry and hot weather conditions were also likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab, however, farmers had been advised to schedule the irrigation plans in accordance with the expected weather conditions as there were chances of normal wind pattern besides dust and sand storms in southern Punjab.

The rain could be expected in the end of this month which can increase the chill in the air.

Medical practitioner, ENT specialist Dr Khalid Hussain said that the people should keep away the children from cold drinks, ice cream and other spicy foods which cause flu, fever and tonsils problems in the current weather conditions.