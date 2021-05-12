Air France, Airbus to stand trial over 2009 Rio-Paris crash: court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Air France and Airbus must stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges over the 2009 crash of a Rio de Janeiro to Paris flight that killed all 228 people on board

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Air France and Airbus must stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges over the 2009 crash of a Rio de Janeiro to Paris flight that killed all 228 people on board, a Paris court ruled on WednesdayFlight AF447 plunged into the Atlantic Ocean during a storm on June 1, 2009, the deadliest crash in Air France's history.