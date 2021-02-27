Canadian Foreign Minister Condemns Russian 'Annexation' of Crimea - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau issued a statement in which he condemned Russia allegedly invading and annexing Crimea.

"As we mark Ukraine's Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Canada reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of Russia's illegal invasion and annexation of Crimea," the Garneau said in the statement on Friday.

Garnuea also said that Canada will continue to maintain pressure on Russia until Moscow "respects Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law.

In March 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a referendum. The majority of Western countries and Ukraine refuse to recognize the results of the referendum and have imposed sanctions against Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly said Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through democratic means, adding that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law and the will - and rights - of Crimea's residents must be respected.