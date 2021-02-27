UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canadian Foreign Minister Condemns Russian 'Annexation' Of Crimea - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 02:30 AM

Canadian Foreign Minister Condemns Russian 'Annexation' of Crimea - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau issued a statement in which he condemned Russia allegedly invading  and annexing Crimea.

"As we mark Ukraine's Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Canada reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of Russia's illegal invasion and annexation of Crimea," the Garneau said in the statement on Friday.

Garnuea also said that Canada will continue to maintain pressure on Russia until Moscow "respects Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law.

"

In March 2014, Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a referendum. The majority of Western countries and Ukraine refuse to recognize the results of the referendum and have imposed sanctions against Russia.

Moscow has repeatedly said Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through democratic means, adding that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law and the will - and rights - of Crimea's residents must be respected.

Related Topics

Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia Canada March

Recent Stories

Ireland&#039;s Sam Bennett wins Dubai Stage of UAE ..

2 hours ago

IMF Managing Director calls for strong G20 policie ..

3 hours ago

US Operation in Syria Used Precision-Guided Muniti ..

2 hours ago

Nikola acknowledges some claims were inaccurate

2 hours ago

US Intelligence Report Assesses Saudi Crown Prince ..

2 hours ago

Colombia Creates Military Command to Counter Drug ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.