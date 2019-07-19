UrduPoint.com
Friday Talks With Sudan Army Rulers Postponed: Protest Leaders

Fri 19th July 2019

Friday talks with Sudan army rulers postponed: protest leaders

Sudanese protest leaders told AFP Friday talks with the country's army rulers have been postponed, just days after the two sides signed a power sharing deal

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Sudanese protest leaders told AFP Friday talks with the country's army rulers have been postponed, just days after the two sides signed a power sharing deal.

"The talks have been postponed," said prominent protest leader Omar al-Digeir.

"We need more internal consultation to reach a united vision," he added, with no new date set for negotiations to resume.

Another protest leader, Siddig Youssef, also confirmed the talks had been suspended.

