Georgian Security Service Suspects Jailed Ex-President Saakashvili of Coup Plotting

Imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili instructs opposition leaders with forcibly overthrowing power in the country, the state security forces said Saturday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili instructs opposition leaders with forcibly overthrowing power in the country, the state security forces said Saturday.

The Georgian opposition announced permanent protests starting Saturday in front of Rustavi prison, where the politician had been put. The protesters will demand that Saakashvili should be taken to a civic hospital.

"Convicted Mikheil Saakashvili, who gives instructions to leaders of various opposition parties via those who visit him, plans the actions aimed at forced overthrow of power," the security service said in a statement.

Opposition groups plot to block some administrative buildings, including the parliament, the government office, the presidential administration, the justice and interior ministries, and the roads to the jail, according to the data of the security service.

"The state security service will take measures to prevent and contain crimes in accordance with the law, and the guilty will be held responsible," the state service said.

Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on October 1, on charges for several crimes. The politician was tried in absentia for his alleged role in the murder of a banker and an assault on a member of the Georgian parliament and was sentenced to nine years. Other cases against Saakashvili are being heard in court.

After being jailed, Saakashvili declared a hunger strike on the grounds of being a political prisoner. The action has been going on for more than a month, but the government has not allowed Saakashvili to be sent to a private clinic.