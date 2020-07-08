India, US Discuss Bilateral Cooperation During Virtual Consultations - Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday discussed various aspects of the India-US relations with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale during online consultations, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said.

"They reviewed the entire gamut of engagements under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including political, economic, commercial, regional, and international cooperation ... They reaffirmed their commitment to work towards ensuring a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

They agreed on the need to deepen cooperation in the United Nations, especially during India's membership of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2021-2022," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign policy officials have also seen eye to eye on the need to enhance the countries' health cooperation in areas such as pharmaceuticals and vaccine development amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sides have agreed to maintain contact while implementing the bilateral agenda via different mechanisms, including the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue that will be hosted by India later in the year.