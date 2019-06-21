UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says Downed US Drone Was In Stealth Mode, Engaged In Spy Operation- Letter To UN Head

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:50 AM

Iran Says Downed US Drone Was in Stealth Mode, Engaged in Spy Operation- Letter to UN Head

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The US Navy drone that was shot down by Iran over the Strait of Hormuz was in a full stealth mode and engaged in a spying operation, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres obtained by Sputnik.

"A US unmanned aircraft system, taken off from one of the bases of the US military forces in the South of the Persian Gulf, conducted an overflight through the Strait of Hormuz to Chabahar port in a full stealth mode as it had turned off its identification equipment and engaged in a clear spying operation," Ravanchi said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said they shot down the US surveillance drone for violating Iran's airspace, an assertion denied by the United States.

Related Topics

Drone United Nations Iran Chabahar United States From

Recent Stories

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

2 hours ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

2 hours ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

2 hours ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

2 hours ago

World Refugee Day is a moment to recognise the cou ..

2 hours ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.