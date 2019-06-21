Iran Says Downed US Drone Was in Stealth Mode, Engaged in Spy Operation- Letter to UN Head

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The US Navy drone that was shot down by Iran over the Strait of Hormuz was in a full stealth mode and engaged in a spying operation, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres obtained by Sputnik.

"A US unmanned aircraft system, taken off from one of the bases of the US military forces in the South of the Persian Gulf, conducted an overflight through the Strait of Hormuz to Chabahar port in a full stealth mode as it had turned off its identification equipment and engaged in a clear spying operation," Ravanchi said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said they shot down the US surveillance drone for violating Iran's airspace, an assertion denied by the United States.