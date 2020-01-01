Malaysia Airlines Plane Returns to Beijing Due to Technical Malfunction - Reports

The Malaysia Airlines jet en route to Kuala Lumpur returned to Beijing due to a technical malfunction, media reported on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The Malaysia Airlines jet en route to Kuala Lumpur returned to Beijing due to a technical malfunction, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Chinese People's Daily newspaper, the MH319 flight departed from Beijing Daxing International Airport at 9.30 a.m.

local time (01:30 GMT). However, after takeoff and several circling, the plane landed safely at the airport of departure.

The media outlet added, citing Malaysia Airlines, that there was a technical problem with the aircraft's system and that the investigation was underway.

The plane successfully took off again at about 2.30 p.m. (06:30 GMT).