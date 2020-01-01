UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Malaysia Airlines Plane Returns To Beijing Due To Technical Malfunction - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:46 PM

Malaysia Airlines Plane Returns to Beijing Due to Technical Malfunction - Reports

The Malaysia Airlines jet en route to Kuala Lumpur returned to Beijing due to a technical malfunction, media reported on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The Malaysia Airlines jet en route to Kuala Lumpur returned to Beijing due to a technical malfunction, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Chinese People's Daily newspaper, the MH319 flight departed from Beijing Daxing International Airport at 9.30 a.m.

local time (01:30 GMT). However, after takeoff and several circling, the plane landed safely at the airport of departure.

The media outlet added, citing Malaysia Airlines, that there was a technical problem with the aircraft's system and that the investigation was underway.

The plane successfully took off again at about 2.30 p.m. (06:30 GMT).

Related Topics

China Beijing Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Media From Airport

Recent Stories

Extension of army chief: Federal cabinet approves ..

17 minutes ago

Nine dead after Indonesian capital hit by New Year ..

2 minutes ago

May 2020 bring peace for the people of Kashmir: Mu ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court moved against changing rules regard ..

2 minutes ago

Educational institutions opens on Wednesday

21 minutes ago

Rs 46,302.528 million released for NHA projects un ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.