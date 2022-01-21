UrduPoint.com

Next Lavrov-Blinken Meeting May Be Held In February - Source

Published January 21, 2022

Next Lavrov-Blinken Meeting May Be Held in February - Source

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The next meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken may be held in February, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik on Friday.

Lavrov and Blinken met on Friday in Geneva.

"After receiving the answer, it will take some time to study it. We are talking about weeks, not days," the source said, adding that Russia will require some time to review US response, "possibly weeks and not days" after receiving it.

