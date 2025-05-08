Pakistan Launches Drive In UK To Increase FDI, Elevate Global Economic Profile
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2025 | 08:27 PM
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Privatisation Muhammad Ali has arrived here for a two-day high-level engagements with international financial leaders aimed at accelerating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan and elevating its global economic profile
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Privatisation Muhammad Ali has arrived here for a two-day high-level engagements with international financial leaders aimed at accelerating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Pakistan and elevating its global economic profile.
Accompanied by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the visit marks a strategic push to deepen Pakistan’s ties with top-tier global investors and financial institutions, a news release said.
Over the course of the visit, the delegation will hold crucial meetings with executives from renowned firms including TTB Partners, STJ Partners, Deutsche Bank, Berenberg Bank, and Amundi Fund Group.
These discussions aim to spotlight Pakistan’s privatisation roadmap and its growing potential as a hub for strategic, long-term investment.
A centerpiece of the visit will be Ali’s participation in Pakistan Investors Day, to be hosted by Jefferies on May 8, 2025 offering a powerful platform to showcase Pakistan’s robust investment landscape, ongoing economic reforms, and the government’s unwavering commitment to transparency and investor confidence.
“This visit reflects Pakistan’s forward-looking vision,” Ali said, adding “We are here to build trust, forge partnerships, and demonstrate that Pakistan is open for business—with a clear agenda for growth, stability, and opportunity.”
With an ambitious reform agenda and a firm focus on private sector-led development, Pakistan is positioning itself as a compelling destination for global capital. The London mission represents a pivotal step in unlocking new investment channels and driving sustainable economic progress.
Recent Stories
Projects aligned with Uraan Pakistan Program to be included in next development ..
Chairman WAPDA visits Neelum Jhelum Project following Indian attack on Dam struc ..
Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exams postponed
Finance minister highlights macroeconomic gains at ‘Pakistan Access Day’ Moo ..
Martyred Abu Akasha Dr. Khalid laid to rest
Lahore rallies behind armed forces in show of unity and defiance
Leaves of all medical faculty members, teaching hospitals' professors canceled
17 killed in 1100 traffic accidents in Punjab
Business community of twin cities announce rally in solidarity with Pak army
Azerbaijan announces full support for Pakistan
PSL match between Zalmi, Kings postponed
Pakistan team to feature in Billie Jean King Cup
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan can't be cowed out; will retaliate whenever attacked: Dr Faisal1 hour ago
-
Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques to enforce rigorous oversight of Hajj 1446 plans under Sheikh Al- ..4 hours ago
-
Changan Auto unveils bold vision at 2025 Shanghai Auto Show: A new chapter in smart, green and globa ..4 hours ago
-
Indian incursion introduces real risk of large-scale conflict: Chinese expert5 hours ago
-
Black tech catching eyes at International hi-tech expo6 hours ago
-
Trump offers to help resolve conflict between India and Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Iran ranks 4th in 2025 international IQ test7 hours ago
-
KAUST researchers join OceanQuest inaugural expedition around Africa7 hours ago
-
Re-elected Australian premier's new Cabinet to be sworn in next week8 hours ago
-
Across China: Low-altitude tourism takes off on China's tropical island8 hours ago
-
Deadly Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 30, with no let up in sight: UN4 minutes ago
-
FEATURE: Lost-and-found services get helping hand from AI in Japan8 hours ago