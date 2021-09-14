Putin Tested Negative for COVID-19 After Several Cases in His Circle Detected - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin was tested for COVID-19 after several coronavirus cases had been recently detected among his acquaintances, the president is in good health, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"Absolutely sure. The president is in excellent health," Peskov said at a briefing when asked whether Putin's PCR test was negative.