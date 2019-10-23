Russia-Libya Energy Projects to Bring Initial Results in 2019 - Contact Group Head

(@FahadShabbir)

The first results of Russia-Libya energy projects will be seen as soon as this year, Lev Dengov, the head of the Russian Contact Group for the intra-Libyan settlement, told Sputnik after a meeting with Fayez Sarraj, the prime minister of Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019)

Sarraj arrived in the Russian southern resort city of Sochi on Tuesday for participation in the Russia-Africa summit.

"We have been working for a long time with the [Libyan] national oil corporation, and the government in Tripoli helps and supports us in this direction. We have already achieved certain results. We will begin implementing projects this year and we will see the first results," Dengov said.

According to the diplomat, Libya is seeking new agreements with Russia in the sphere of defense, and specific issues will be discussed at meetings within the Russia-Africa forum.

"They are seeking new [defense agreements]. They are very interested in developing defense cooperation. At the same time, we understand that there is an arms embargo against Libya, so it's still difficult, but we are looking for ways to act in an absolutely legal way within the framework of international standards and law," Dengov concluded.

Russia was actively present on the Libya energy market before the overthrow and killing of long-time Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. As a result of the civil war, most of Russia's energy cooperation with the North African nation was halted, but in recent years the sides have been attempting to renew ties within the energy sector. Thus, in 2017, Russia's energy giant, Rosneft, signed a contract with the Libyan national oil corporation to help redevelop Libyan oilfields. Russia's Tatneft is also engaged in exploring oil fields in Libya, albeit not in production yet.

The Russia-Africa summit and business forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, kicked off on Wednesday. Over 40 African nations are represented by heads of state or government at the summit, while 11 others have sent their vice presidents, foreign ministers or ambassadors. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.