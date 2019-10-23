Russian Military Police Begins Patrolling Areas in Syria Along Border With Turkey

Russian military police on Wednesday began patrolling areas in Syria along the Turkish border in line with the Russia-Turkey memorandum on Syria, a spokesman for the Russian military contingent in Syria said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Russian military police on Wednesday began patrolling areas in Syria along the Turkish border in line with the Russia-Turkey memorandum on Syria , a spokesman for the Russian military contingent in Syria said.

"A unit of the Russian military police began patrolling along the Syrian-Turkish border at midday," Lt. Gen. Igor Seritsky said in an interview with Russia-24 television.

"We are located two kilometers [1.2 miles] from the town of Ain al-Arab [Kobani], a Russian military police unit will be stationed here at this base, which will carry out patrols along the border," Seritsky specified.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on Tuesday in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates that within 150 hours Kurdish militia would be withdrawn to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.

6 miles) from the border with Turkey to the west and east of the Operation Peace Spring zone.

In addition, the document envisions that units of the Russian military police and the Syrian border service will be deployed on the Syrian side of the Syrian-Turkish border to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish forces and their weaponry from the border.

After that, the Russian and Turkish military will begin joint patrols to a depth of 10 kilometers from the Syria-Turkish border to the west and east of the Operation Peace Spring zone, except for the city of Qamishli.