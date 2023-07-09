Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Violated Deconfliction Protocols 9 Times in Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) The US-led international coalition violated deconfliction protocols in Syria nine times in the past day in the area shut to flights due to joint military drills of Russia and Syria, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday.

draws attention to the continuing occurrence of the coalition's UAVs in the airspace shut in connection with the joint Russian-Syrian exercises. In the past 24 hours, nine such cases of violation by coalition UAVs were recorded in the closed area. In addition, six non-deconfliction flights by two Typhoon, two Rafale and two F-16 coalition aircraft were recorded," Gurinov said.

Three shelling attacks were recorded in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone in the past 24 hours, including one in Idlib province and two in Latakia province.