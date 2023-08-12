Open Menu

Temperatures Reach 50C In Iraq's Capital Baghdad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Temperatures reach 50C in Iraq's capital Baghdad

Temperatures in Iraq's capital Baghdad, which averaged between 45C and 48C in July, rose to 50C on Saturday afternoon

BAGHDAD, Iraq , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Temperatures in Iraq's capital Baghdad, which averaged between 45C and 48C in July, rose to 50C on Saturday afternoon.

The Met Department said that temperatures will remain elevated until Monday.

To make matters worse, citizens are dealing with frequent power cuts. Only three to five hours of electricity is being provided by the national grid in Baghdad.

The people of Baghdad receive electricity from neighborhood generators in exchange for money.

Low-income families cannot benefit from this service.

Speaking to Anadolu, Settar Ali, who sells water to passers-by on Alavi Street in central Baghdad, said: "It's so hot. There is no electricity at home and I'm on the streets to put food on the table for my children and pay my rent. I sprinkle water on my face to cool off."

Related Topics

Electricity Exchange Water Iraq Rent Baghdad Money July From

Recent Stories

Senior professors seek justice in Principals' post ..

Senior professors seek justice in Principals' postings

3 minutes ago
 At least 2 migrants dead as boat sinks off Tunisia ..

At least 2 migrants dead as boat sinks off Tunisia's coast

3 minutes ago
 Aiwan-e-Sahafat finalized arrangements of indepen ..

Aiwan-e-Sahafat finalized arrangements of independence day

3 minutes ago
 3,740 cops deployed for security on Youm-e-Azadi

3,740 cops deployed for security on Youm-e-Azadi

3 minutes ago
 Governor signs summary, Balochistan Assembly disso ..

Governor signs summary, Balochistan Assembly dissolved

1 minute ago
 Pakistani youth has capacity to shape nation's des ..

Pakistani youth has capacity to shape nation's destiny: Naqvi

1 minute ago
England survive bruising Colombia test to reach Wo ..

England survive bruising Colombia test to reach World Cup semi-finals

1 minute ago
 545 POs arrested in Jaranwala

545 POs arrested in Jaranwala

1 minute ago
 Besant Hall to arrange colorful programme on Indep ..

Besant Hall to arrange colorful programme on Independence Day

1 minute ago
 Masood Khan emphasizes people-to-people linkages t ..

Masood Khan emphasizes people-to-people linkages to strengthen economic ties wit ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Gold prices slide amid global market tr ..

Pakistan's Gold prices slide amid global market trends

52 minutes ago
 SDPI, PFLA sign MoU to strengthen, promote freelan ..

SDPI, PFLA sign MoU to strengthen, promote freelancing in Pakistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World