UN Chief Says 'Scars of Slavery' Are Present in Our Daily Lives

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The consequences of historical slavery are projected in all areas of our lives, the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"The scars of slavery are still visible in persistent disparities in wealth, income, health, education, and opportunity," Guterres told the General Assembly hall.

We can see inhuman language regarding slavery in today's white supremacist society, he added.

The annual International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade was proclaimed by United Nations General Assembly Resolution 62/122 in December 2007. Since then, on this day, the world remembers those who suffered and died as a result of slavery and the slave trade, raising awareness of the history of these phenomena and how they have impacted the modern world.