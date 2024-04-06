US Says Truce Talks On, After Gaza Aid Worker Death Outcry
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) American and Israeli negotiators are expected in Cairo over the weekend for a renewed push to reach a ceasefire-hostage deal in a war that reaches the half-year mark on Sunday.
The attempt comes after Israel made a rare admission of wrongdoing during its war against Hamas in Gaza. The military said it was firing two officers for the killing of seven aid workers -- most of them Westerners -- in the territory where humanitarians say famine is imminent.
Israel's admission, however, did not quell calls for an independent probe.
The killing of the workers from US-based World Central Kitchen (WCK) on April 1 led to a tense phone call between United States President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Biden urged an "immediate ceasefire" and for the first time hinted at conditioning American support for Israel on curtailing the killing of civilians and improving humanitarian conditions.
