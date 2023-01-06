Venezuelan Opposition Congress Ousts 'Interim President' Guaido

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly replaced Juan Guaido as its head on Thursday, a week after ousting the nation's US-backed "interim president" and dissolving his government.

The legislature, which was elected in 2015 and stayed on after a new chamber was created, announced the appointment of Dinorah Figuera as president and Marianela Fernandez and Auristela Vasquez as vice-presidents for the 2023-2024 legislative period.

Washington and its allies recognized Guaido as de-facto leader of Venezuela in 2019, handing him controls over the oil-rich South American country's foreign assets.

Guaido's ouster from the assembly leaves him without a job in Venezuela and puts the congressional control of foreign assets in question. The White House said on Wednesday that it still recognized Guaido as Venezuelan president.