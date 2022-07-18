UrduPoint.com

Vice-Rector Of Russian Customs Academy Dies In Police Custody

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Vice-Rector of Russian Customs Academy Dies in Police Custody

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The vice-rector of the Russian Customs academy, Zalim Kerefov, died over the weekend of suspected suicide while in police custody near Moscow, the Russian Investigative Committee said Monday.

Kerefov was arrested on July 7 on suspicion that he bought 2 kilograms (4.4 Pounds) of drugs for further sale. Three academicians confessed to buying drugs from him.

"The body of the drug suspect who was accused of selling large amounts of drugs was found in a solitary confinement cell on July 16, 2022," the committee's department for the Moscow Region said.

Kerefov had a cut on his arm, the statement added. An investigation has been launched against prison officers on suspicion of negligence.

Kerefov's lawyer, Alexey Tsyganov, told Sputnik that his defense team did not believe it was a suicide.

"He was in high spirits and in his right mind. He had young children. It's hard to believe he could do it. I am convinced that this incident will be investigated," he said.

The Russian prison authority FSIN said that no evidence of foul play had been found. It said an ambulance was called as soon as the body was discovered.

"The initial evidence suggests that there was no foul play involved," the statement read.

A parallel internal inquiry is underway at the Noginsk pre-trial detention facility. Separately, the regional prisons ombudsman is set to inspect the facility later on Monday.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Drugs Died Suicide Young Sale Noginsk July From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

5 minutes ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

19 minutes ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

47 minutes ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

1 hour ago
 US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interb ..

US dollar hits new heights against rupee in interbank

3 hours ago
 Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by- ..

Tough decisions led PML-N to failure in Punjab by-elections: Nawaz Sharif

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.