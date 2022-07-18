Vice-Rector of Russian Customs Academy Dies in Police Custody

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The vice-rector of the Russian Customs academy, Zalim Kerefov, died over the weekend of suspected suicide while in police custody near Moscow, the Russian Investigative Committee said Monday.

Kerefov was arrested on July 7 on suspicion that he bought 2 kilograms (4.4 Pounds) of drugs for further sale. Three academicians confessed to buying drugs from him.

"The body of the drug suspect who was accused of selling large amounts of drugs was found in a solitary confinement cell on July 16, 2022," the committee's department for the Moscow Region said.

Kerefov had a cut on his arm, the statement added. An investigation has been launched against prison officers on suspicion of negligence.

Kerefov's lawyer, Alexey Tsyganov, told Sputnik that his defense team did not believe it was a suicide.

"He was in high spirits and in his right mind. He had young children. It's hard to believe he could do it. I am convinced that this incident will be investigated," he said.

The Russian prison authority FSIN said that no evidence of foul play had been found. It said an ambulance was called as soon as the body was discovered.

"The initial evidence suggests that there was no foul play involved," the statement read.

A parallel internal inquiry is underway at the Noginsk pre-trial detention facility. Separately, the regional prisons ombudsman is set to inspect the facility later on Monday.