UrduPoint.com

Volcanic Eruption On Spain's La Palma Island Resumes After Short Pause - Scientists

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Volcanic Eruption on Spain's La Palma Island Resumes After Short Pause - Scientists

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The volcano on the island of La Palma, a part of Spain's Canary Islands, continued to erupt after a lull of several hours, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the institute reported that volcanic tremors were nearly absent, but failed to specify whether the eruption had completely or only temporarily stopped.

"Images of the ash emissions that are being observed in the last hours," the institute tweeted, attaching relevant photos.

The volcano on La Palma has been erupting since September 19. The lava is said to have destroyed more than 400 buildings, mostly residential. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, but some have been allowed to return home.

The institute forecast the eruption to last from 24 and up to 84 days.

Related Topics

La Palma Spain September From

Recent Stories

The Entry-level King realme C25s Now Comes with 12 ..

The Entry-level King realme C25s Now Comes with 128GB of Storage

8 minutes ago
 OPPO and Pakistan Tourism ‘Discover the Face of ..

OPPO and Pakistan Tourism ‘Discover the Face of Pakistan’ with the Reno6 Ser ..

10 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Chechen President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Chechen President on his re-election

21 minutes ago
 Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecu ..

Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecurity awareness, GenZ&#039;s fu ..

51 minutes ago
 Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to ..

Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to raising awareness about Breas ..

55 minutes ago
 Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.