MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The volcano on the island of La Palma, a part of Spain's Canary Islands, continued to erupt after a lull of several hours, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the institute reported that volcanic tremors were nearly absent, but failed to specify whether the eruption had completely or only temporarily stopped.

"Images of the ash emissions that are being observed in the last hours," the institute tweeted, attaching relevant photos.

The volcano on La Palma has been erupting since September 19. The lava is said to have destroyed more than 400 buildings, mostly residential. More than 6,000 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, but some have been allowed to return home.

The institute forecast the eruption to last from 24 and up to 84 days.