Farmers Urged To Register For Punjab Crop Insurance

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Punjab agriculture department has urged farmers who have sown wheat, canola, sunflower, cotton and paddy crops to get themselves registered for crop insurance (Takaful) programme of Punjab government covering Rabi 2022-23 and Karif 2023 crop seasons

The facility is applicable for farmers of 27 districts including Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Rahimyar Khan, Faisalabad, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Narowal, Bakhar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kasur, Khanewal, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Okara, Vehari, Khushab, Jhang, Chiniot, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali and Hafizabad.

Farmers would be compensated against losses incurred due to climate change, natural disasters and locust attack.

Farmers owning up to five-acre of land would enjoy a 100 per cent subsidy on premium payment while those having 5-50 acre would get 50 per cent relief.

Cotton and paddy would be covered under Kharif 2023 and policy certificates would be issued to policy holding farmers.

In case of crop losses at tehsil level, announcements for Rabi 2023 would be made in June 2023 and for Kharif crops in Dec 2023. Insurance companies would contact the farmers to pay compensation to them.

Online system has been introduced for transparency. Statistics released by crop reporting service at the tehsil level would be relied upon for decision on crop losses.

Farmers should visit offices of agriculture extension, crop reporting service or avail opportunity online by visiting web site 'http:cropinsurance.punjab.gov.pk'

