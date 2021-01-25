Punjab govt for technical, financial assistance to farmers for improving irrigation in Barani tract

Punjab government will provide technical and financial assistance of Rs 300,000 to farmers hailing from Barani tract with an aim to improve irrigation system further

The scheme is being offered in 13 districts of the province, under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme. According to official sources, the farmers of district Rajanpur, DG Khan, Layyah and Bhakhar will avail facility in south Punjab. The farmers should have at least 40 kanals. Similarly, the financial assistance will be given against the scheme having potential for enhanced production.

The farmers will improve irrigation sources including tube-wells, mini-dams, ponds etc. Similarly, there should be no legal hurdle for the improvements of irrigation sources.

The department officials urged farmers to contact office of Deputy Director concerned for availing forms of financial assistance. However, the farmers can download forms www.ofwm.agripunjab.gov.pk. The maximum amount for the financial assistance will be Rs 300,000. The amount will be paid in installments after verification by field engineers or consultants.