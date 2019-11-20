UrduPoint.com
Sindh Minister For Agriculture Hold Meeting With Officials Regarding Locusts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:16 PM

Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Mohammad Ismail Rahu has strictly directed the officials of Sindh Agriculture department and of the Federal Department of Plant Protection to use their full potential for elimination of locust that has harmfully attacked in Sindh province

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Mohammad Ismail Rahu has strictly directed the officials of Sindh Agriculture department and of the Federal Department of Plant Protection to use their full potential for elimination of locust that has harmfully attacked in Sindh province.

Minister said that spray should be ensured through aircrafts and vehicles in all the districts of Sindh in order to eliminate the menace of locust swarm.

Addressing a meeting held with the officials of agriculture department at Commissioner's office, Minister said that Sindh government was taking emergent steps for the elimination of locust swarm in order to eradication of locust to protect the farmers from any damage or harm.

Minister added that it is the responsibility of Department of Plant Protection to use the aircrafts as well as vehicles for conducting spray in the areas affected by locust swarm in order to prevent damage to crops. Briefing the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Junaid Hameed Samo said that some areas of Daur in Shaheed Benazirabad district were affected by locust attack while the officials of Agriculture, Plant Protection Department and the Department of Revenue visited the affected areas to monitor the work of the spray.

On this occasion, the officials of Agriculture Department Sukkur, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and other areas provided detailed information to the provincial minister regarding the arrangements and spray work done to eradicate the locust in their respected areas. Minister directed all the officials to submit detailed report of the cultivated crops damaged by locusts attack in the areas as soon as possible so that the higher authorities could be recommended for help to growers. Director General Agriculture Sindh Hidayatullah Chhajro, Director General Agriculture Research Noor Mohammad Baloch, Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervaiz Ahmad Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Director Information Shafiq Hussain Memon, Director Agriculture Ghulam Mustafa Jamali, Additional Director Agriculture Department Mohammad Ramzan Channa and other officials of the agriculture department attended the meeting.

