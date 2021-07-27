Stagnant rainwater injurious to cotton crop

The agriculture department here has advised farmers to immediately drain out rainwater from cotton fields as stagnant rainwater could harm cotton crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The agriculture department here has advised farmers to immediately drain out rainwater from cotton fields as stagnant rainwater could harm cotton crop.

According to a spokesman of agriculture department here on Tuesday, timely rains had healthy impact on the crop but rainwater could be injurious to the crop if it remains accumulated in cotton fields for more than 24 hours.

"If rainwater remains stagnant in cotton field for more than 48 hours it causes death of the cotton plants".

He said that Pakistan is the fourth largest cotton producing country in the world ,whereas Punjab province contributes about 70% of the total cotton production.

He said that this cash crop provides direct or indirect employment to most of the population in addition to earning foreign exchange for the country.

He said that agriculture department has been utilizing all possible measures to procure 8 million cotton bales in Punjab this year, but excessive rainfall as well as stagnant water may hamper the efforts to achieve the set target.