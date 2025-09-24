Additional Director SBP Waqas Kashif Bajwa Visits SCCI
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Additional Director and Chief Manager of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Waqas Kashif Bajwa visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
During the meeting, the discussion centered on key financial matters and ways to enhance facilitation for the local business community were held.
President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi, Vice President (VP) SCCI Omer Khalid and Sialkot business community were also present on this occasion.
