Additional Director SBP Waqas Kashif Bajwa Visits SCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Additional director SBP Waqas Kashif Bajwa visits SCCI

Additional Director and Chief Manager of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Waqas Kashif Bajwa visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025)

During the meeting, the discussion centered on key financial matters and ways to enhance facilitation for the local business community were held.

President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi, Vice President (VP) SCCI Omer Khalid and Sialkot business community were also present on this occasion.

