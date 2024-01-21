Amendment In Biosafety Rules Aimed To Align With International Standards: Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Nation Food Security and Research on Sunday said that the proposed amendments in Pakistan's National Biosafety Rules (2005) aimed to align with international standards and enhance regulation.
In a press statement, the spokesman of the ministry said that proposed amendments in regulations also aimed at adopting a dual approval approach for planting and processing respectively as enshrined in 'Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety' concerning GMO imports and focusing on cultivation and food, feed and processing (FFPs).
The other objectives of ongoing processes are to ensure the safe and beneficial integration of GMOs into the country's agricultural landscape, besides fostering collaboration between stakeholders and authorities.
He said that scientific evidence supports the safety of GMOs, with reputable organizations endorsing their consumption, and rigorous testing before approving GMO crops ensures minimal harm to biodiversity and environmental sustainability.
He said Pakistan stands at a pivotal juncture regarding GMO integration into its agricultural landscape, adding that the amendments in Pakistan Biosafety Rules-2005 and Pakistan Biosafety Guidelines-2005 were initiated in August 2020.
All the relevant stakeholders were involved in this 04 years process, he said adding that the ministry is very well aware of its task to ensure the well-being of our people, animals, and environment
Earlier the same ministry put a block of any work on GM Basmati rice in the late 1990s and recently on GM corn import in 2018, he remarked.
However, science is dynamic and evolutionary and now knowledge and information necessitate the change accordingly, he added.
Fostering informed dialogue, scientific scrutiny and regulatory diligence will shape a future where GMOs could bolster agricultural productivity while ensuring safety, environmental sustainability and compliance with international standards,
he added.
The spokesperson said that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) is organizing a series of workshops, seminars and forums that facilitate an open exchange of ideas.
These events, he said will serve as platforms for experts to share knowledge, address concerns and foster a better understanding of the implications of GMO adoption in the country.
By promoting informed discourse, we aim to enable informed decision-making, policy formulation, and public awareness, he added.
Together, we can pave the way for a sustainable, innovative and scientifically informed approach to GMOs in our agricultural landscape, he maintained.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Business
-
UAF VC concerned at reduction in citrus exports10 minutes ago
-
PIDE to unveil its ‘Reform Manifesto’ for Socio -Economic transformation of country3 hours ago
-
PFC plans for global presence of Pakistani furniture6 hours ago
-
Malik Iftkhar urges people to buy 'Made in Pakistan' products6 hours ago
-
'Strong manufacturing industry enhances country's position in global supply chains'7 hours ago
-
China's Chongqing targets around 6 pct GDP growth in 20248 hours ago
-
Beijing to boost its int'l consumption center city status8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 202411 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 202412 hours ago
-
ArcelorMittal wants 'amicable' deal on Italy steelworks11 hours ago
-
Rwanda business delegation visits Lahore Chamber24 hours ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs. 300 per tola1 day ago