Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.35280.85

EURO EUR318.18217.62

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9367 1.9333

BRITISH POUND GBP374.40 373.74

SWISS FRANCCHF339.49 338.89

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.61 203.24

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD180.54 180.22

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.15 29.09

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.08 27.03

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.64 42.56

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 166.93 166.

63

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 215.44 215.05

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.28 36.21

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1981 0.1977

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.95 38.88

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 65.53 65.41

THAI BAHT*THB 8.46 8.45

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.13 76.99

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.00 74.87

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.27 77.13

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 918.51 916.88

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.9471

GBP 375.9915

EUR 319.774

JPY 1.968

SETTLEMENT DATE: 06-04-2025

