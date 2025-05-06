Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate In Pakistan 06 May 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 06:19 PM
Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 281.45280.95
EURO EUR318.42317.85
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9573 1.9538
BRITISH POUND GBP374.09 373.43
SWISS FRANCCHF341.86 341.25
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.58 203.22
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.73 181.41
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.28 29.23
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.11 27.06
DANISH KRONE DKK 42.67 42.59
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.94 167.
64
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 217.63 217.24
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.31 36.25
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2038 0.2035
CHINESE YUANCNY 39.14 39.07
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.51 66.39
THAI BAHT*THB 8.56 8.55
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.15 77.02
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.05 74.91
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.45 77.31
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 917.82 916.19
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 281.1971
GBP 373.4016
EUR 318.1464
JPY 1.948
SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-05-2025
