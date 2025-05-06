Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday the following exchange rates

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.45280.95

EURO EUR318.42317.85

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9573 1.9538

BRITISH POUND GBP374.09 373.43

SWISS FRANCCHF341.86 341.25

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD203.58 203.22

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD181.73 181.41

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.28 29.23

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.11 27.06

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.67 42.59

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 167.94 167.

64

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 217.63 217.24

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.31 36.25

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2038 0.2035

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.14 39.07

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.51 66.39

THAI BAHT*THB 8.56 8.55

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.15 77.02

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.05 74.91

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.45 77.31

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 917.82 916.19

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.1971

GBP 373.4016

EUR 318.1464

JPY 1.948

SETTLEMENT DATE: 08-05-2025

