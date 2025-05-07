Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 281.75281.25

EURO EUR319.57319.01

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9687 1.9652

BRITISH POUND GBP376.09 375.42

SWISS FRANCCHF341.38 340.78

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD204.28 203.92

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD182.75 182.42

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 29.54 29.49

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 27.37 27.33

DANISH KRONE DKK 42.83 42.76

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 169.07 168.

77

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 218.11 217.72

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.34 36.27

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.2016 0.2012

CHINESE YUANCNY 39.17 39.10

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 66.54 66.43

THAI BAHT*THB 8.60 8.58

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.24 77.10

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 75.14 75.00

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.53 77.40

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 919.70 918.07

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 281.3471

GBP 374.6699

EUR 318.9632

JPY 1.9625

SETTLEMENT DATE: 09-05-2025

