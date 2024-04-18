China's Q1 Goods, Services Trade Surplus Exceeds 60 Bln USD
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 06:27 PM
The surplus of China's goods and services trade reached more than 60 billion U.S. dollars in the first quarter of this year, a relatively high level for the same period in history, official data showed Thursday
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The surplus of China's goods and services trade reached more than 60 billion U.S. Dollars in the first quarter of this year, a relatively high level for the same period in history, official data showed Thursday.
Supported by the surplus of trade in goods and services, China's current account surplus remained within a reasonable and balanced range in the January-March period, Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, told a press conference.
"Looking ahead, China's current account has the foundation and conditions to sustain a certain scale of reasonable surplus," Wang noted, citing the effects of a high level of goods trade surplus and the optimized structure of China's services trade.
China's exports will be supported by new growth drivers such as high-end manufacturing products and new energy vehicles, and new business modes such as cross-border e-commerce, Wang said, adding that external demand for increasing inventories will further boost exports of many Chinese products.
Wang also highlighted the role of travel in promoting China's services trade as Chinese residents' cross-border trips are gradually recovering, and more foreigners are travelling to China driven by visa facilitation policies and more convenient payment services.
The steady increase in the export of production-purposed services such as telecommunications, information and business services will also contribute to more balanced development of services trade, Wang said.
Recent Stories
Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO
IHC reinstates Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting to Adaila Jail
Six hotels sealed, ten held over bread rates violations
Khana Badosh writer’s café to hold literary session on Ganoo Saamtani’s boo ..
Commissioner reviews performance of price control magistrates
Beijing's GDP up 6 pct in Q1
Harmful ketchup producing factory seized
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points
Ch Shafay visits Directorate of Consumer Protection Council
Will personally monitor Saudi investment projects; no laxity to be tolerated: PM
Two killed in road accident in Bahawalnagar
Mushahid launches Pakistan’s first think tank on Africa
More Stories From Business
-
Beijing's GDP up 6 pct in Q14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 43 points16 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to establish Gem Processing & Export Centre55 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar51 minutes ago
-
Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook51 minutes ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs 1,700 to Rs 250,200 per tola2 hours ago
-
Textile exports earn $12.444 billion for Pakistan in 9 months3 hours ago
-
Markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook46 minutes ago
-
'Bumper production of wheat crop expected'4 hours ago
-
FPCCI waives off 50% membership fee of women chambers4 hours ago
-
Former number one Momota retires from international badminton at 295 hours ago
-
EU seeks to take on China, US to reverse economic decline44 minutes ago